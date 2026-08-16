Atal Bihari Vajpayee Death Anniversary: Lesser-Known Facts To Know About The Respected Indian Statesman

By: Rahul M | August 16, 2026
Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a respectable figure and one of the greatest politicians of India. He was also known as the “Bhishma Pitamah” of Indian politics.
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In 1977, Atal Bihari Vajpayee proudly showed respect for the Hindi Language and presented a speech in the Hindi language to the United Nations.
Former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee
PTI
His sister used to throw his RSS Khakhi pants which Vajpayee used to wear many times outside the house.
One of the rare fact in politics is that Vajpayee was the most popular politician & the first ever non-congress PM to serve a full term of 5 years in office.
He was by far the only parliamentarian who got elected from four different states altogether Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat were those states from where he was elected.
Vajpayee had a law degree from the DAV College in Kanpur along with his father.
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