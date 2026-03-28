Asia's Best Restaurants 2026 Revealed: Mumbai's Masque Ranked At No.15

By: Sunanda Singh | March 28, 2026
The list of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants has been revealed, and two Indian restaurants have managed to secure their positions. The following slides mention some of India's best restaurants and the reason behind their success.
Masque is a leading fine-dining restaurant known for its innovative 10-course tasting menu. Crowned the best restaurant in India 2026, it secured an impressive No. 15 on Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list.
Papa's Bombay is a 12-seater chefs' counter restaurant which ranked No. 66 in the extended 51–100 list. The restaurant offers an intimate, experimental 13-course tasting menu. It is known for blending bold and innovative Indian flavours. It is located at Above Veronica's Rd, Ranwar, Bandra West.
NAAR is a destination fine-dining restaurant by chef Prateek Sadhu. It offers a unique Himalayan tasting menu with foraged ingredients, immersive experiences, and breathtaking mountain views. It secured an impressive No. 30 on Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list.
Inja is a fine-dining restaurant that blends Indian and Japanese cuisines and offers innovative tasting menus, artistic presentations, and a refined ambience. The Delhi-based restaurant managed to rank No. 75.
TripAdvisor
Farmlore is a unique farm-to-table fine-dining restaurant that offers seasonal tasting menus crafted from locally grown ingredients. The fusion restaurant, which is situated on a 37-acre farm with coconut trees, mango trees, and vegetable gardens in Bengaluru, managed to rank No. 83.
Farmlore Bengaluru
The Table is a renowned fine-dining restaurant offering globally inspired cuisine, seasonal ingredients, and a stylish ambience, which is situated in Colaba, Mumbai. It secured No. 73.
thetable_colaba
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