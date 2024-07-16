Ashadi Ekadashi 2024: Wishes, Messages And Quotes To Share On This Auspicious Day

By: Rahul M | July 16, 2024
Adhadi Ekadashi 2024 will be celebrated on July 17. This festival is an auspicious day for the Maharashtrian as they worship Lord Vitthal and observe fast
Images by Akash Sabali
On this auspicious celebration of Adhadi Ekadashi, may lord Vitthal bless you with goodwill and joy
May this Adhadi Ekadashi bring you closer to Lord Paduranga and fill your life with positivity and divine blessings
On this sacred day, may your prayers be answered and your wishes come true. Happy Adhadi Ekadashi to you and your family!
May the blessings of Lord Vitthal protect you from negativity and guide you on the path of righteousness. Happy Adhadi Ekadashi!
Sending heartfelt wishes on the occasion of Adhadi Ekadashi! May Lord Vithoba bless you
I wish you and your family a happy Adhadi Ekadashi! I hope this day brings you joy and happiness in your life.
