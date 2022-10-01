Asha Parekh Birthday: Best movies of the actress

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 01, 2022
Asha Parekh was born October 2, 1942. She was the highest paid actress of her time, here's a list of here top 10 movies...
'Dil Deke Dekho' is a 1959 Hindi romantic comedy film. Young Asha Parekh made a spectacular entry in the industry with this movie. She played the role of an outspoken girl who makes a special place in the heart of a musician
'Bharosa' was released in 1963. The film is still remembered for its songs. Asha was the main lead playing 'Gomti' and Guru Dutt shared screen with her as 'Bansi'
'Kati Patang' is a 1971 Indian Hindi-language musical drama film. Asha shared the screen with Rajesh Khanna.
'Love In Tokyo' is a 1966 Hindi-language romantic comedy. The film was a huge hit at the box office
'Teesri Manzil' is a 1966 musical thriller. It starred Shammi Kapoor and Asha Parekh, along with Laxmi Chhaya, Premnath, Prem Chopra, Helen and Salim Khan.
'Caravan' is one of the biggest hits of Asha Parekh’s success-driven career. 'Caravan' is a 1971 Indian thriller film. Though the movie focused on Aruna Irani as the fiery gypsy woman, Asha invited success to her with her role as a runway girl
'Do Badan' is a 1966 Hindi film starring Manoj Kumar, Asha Parekh, Simi Garewal and Pran.
'Chirag' is a 1969 Indian Bollywood film directed by Raj Khosla. The film starred Sunil Dutt and Asha Parekh in lead roles
'Upkar' released in 1967 is a cult classic highlighting the contrast between Indian and Western values in the newly independent state
'Shikar' is a 1968 Hindi thriller film produced and directed by Atma Ram. The film is a murder mystery that became a box office hit and its songs were also big hits
