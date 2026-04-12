Asha Bhosle Dies At 92: Lesser-Known Facts About The Legendary Singer

By: Sunanda Singh | April 12, 2026
Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle passed away after multi-organ failure at the age of 92 in Mumbai on Sunday, April 12. Let's take a look at some of the lesser-known facts about the playback singer.
Asha Bhosle recorded songs in over 20 languages, showcasing her versatility.
She made her singing debut at just 10 years old after her father’s death.
Ash Bhosle initially struggled in the industry before finding success in the 1950s.
She has sung over 12,000 songs, making her one of the most recorded artists.
Apart from playback singing, she has performed live concerts worldwide.
The legendary singer, who received the Dadasaheb Phalke award, also collaborated with international artists, including Boy George.
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