Asha Bhosale Death: Legendary Singer’s Unseen Pictures With Celebrities And Family

By: Sunanda Singh | April 12, 2026
Asha Bhosle, one of India’s most celebrated playback singers, passed away on Sunday (April 12) at the age of 92 in Mumbai. The legendary singer died due to multiple-organ failure. Let's take a look at some of her rare pictures with Bollywood celebrities and family.
ANI
A rare and emotional photo capturing Asha Bhosle with her elder sister Lata Mangeshkar. The picture reflects their childhood bond, legendary musical legacy, and complex yet iconic bond.
A classic image of Asha with her husband and music composer R.D. Burman. It showcases one of Bollywood’s most iconic musical partnerships.
The beautiful throwback features Asha Bhosle with Rekha. The collaboration is especially remembered for Umrao Jaan.
Another image of Asha Bhosle is with Amitabh Bachchan. A candid moment with Amitabh Bachchan highlights her association with Bollywood’s biggest superstar.
This rare image features legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle with her family.
Asha Bhosle was captured with actor Shah Rukh Khan at the Hello! Hall of Fame Awards in 2011.
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