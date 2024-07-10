Arti Singh Stuns In Blue Cut-Out Maxi Dress On Her Honeymoon In Greece

By: Shefali Fernandes | July 10, 2024
Arti Singh is a popular name in the television industry, who made her acting debut with a serial called series Maayka in 2007.
Arti Singh jetted off to Greece for her honeymoon with her husband Dipak Chauhan.
The actress shared new photos on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Flaunting my self love glow."
Arti Singh's blue cut-out dress is from the brand Lulu & Sky, which is priced at ₹8,107.
The dress features a halter-neck and an open back.
Arti Singh tied the knot to Dipak Chauhan in a grand wedding on April 25 in Mumbai's Iscon temple.
On the work front, Arti Singh was last seen in Shravani as Chandra Bhanu Thakur.
Thanks For Reading!