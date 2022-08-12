Arjun Kanungo, Carla Dennis’ wedding reception in pictures

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 12, 2022
Indian singer Arjun Kanungo, on Wednesday, tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Carla Dennis in an intimate wedding ceremony, after which they held an intimate reception for close friends from the industry.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
For the reception, Arjun wore a classy black two-piece suit while Carla looked stunning in an ivory white saree with an off-shoulder blouse.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Those attending the reception were Bobby Deol with his wife Tanya Deol
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Sussanne Khan with boyfriend Arslan Goni
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Kubbra Sait
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Pragya Jaiswal
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Arjun Kanungo has produced several popular songs over the years, including 'Baaki Baatein Peene Baad', 'Gallan Tipsiyaan', 'Khoon Choos Le' (Go Goa Gone), 'Aaya Na Tu', 'La La La', and many others.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
