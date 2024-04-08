Anushka Sen Lives Her K-Drama Moments In Busan; See Photos

By: Sachin T | April 08, 2024
Popular actress Anushka Sen recently shared glimpses of her vacation in Busan, South Korea
The actress, who enjoys a fan following of 39.4 million on Instagram, shared photos in which she is seen elegantly dressed in a Korean hanbok, the traditional attire of the Koreans
She opted for a blue and white hanbok and completed her look with a purple purse, white shoes and intricate hair accessories adorning her braid
Anushka is seen posing against the picturesque backdrop of mountains
The actress was all smiles in the photos. She exuded elegance and charm as she posed for the camera
"Living the K drama moments," Anushka captioned her pictures on her official Instagram account
The geotag on her post reveals her location as the Busan Gamcheon Culture Village
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Anushka was last seen in the web series 'Crashh' and the music video 'Teri Aadat 2'. She has not announced her upcoming projects yet
