Anita Hassanandani visits Lalbaugcha Raja with son Aaravv

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 05, 2022

Actress Anita Hassanandani Reddy was spotted at Lalbaugcha Raja with her son

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Anita married businessman Rohit Reddy in 2013

Photo by Viral Bhayani

After 7 years of their marriage they became parents to their adorable son in February 2021

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Their son Aaravv Reddy is 1 year old

Photo by Viral Bhayani

This was Aaravv's first visit to Lalbaugcha Raja

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Anita often shares reels with her son on her Instagram handle

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The mother-son duo posed for the shutterbugs

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Anita's friend also joined her with her toddler

Photo by Viral Bhayani

