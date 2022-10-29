Ananya Panday Birthday: Best looks of 'Liger' star as she turns 24

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 29, 2022

Ananya Panday will turn 24 on October 30. She was born to actor Chunky Panday and entrepreneur Bhavna Panday

Instagram

Ananya has acted in movies like 'Student of the Year 2', 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', 'Gehraiyaan' and 'Liger'

Ananya often leaves her fans mesmerized with her chic looks

Instagram

From photoshoot pictures to her exotic vacations, she often treats fans with stunning photos on social media

Instagram

Ananya Panday enthralled everyone with her minimalistic ivory-coloured lehenga which she paired with silver oxidised jewellery

Instagram

Ananya often shares glimpses of her photoshoot with her fans

Instagram

Ananya looked ethereal as she posed for cameras in this red anarkali

Instagram

"Out of the world," Ananya captioned this beautiful photo as she posed in a silver outfit

Instagram

Ananya set the temperature soaring as she posed in this full-length beaded and sequined gown

Instagram

Ananya redefined elegance as she posed in a sequined white saree in daylight

Instagram

Ananya posted this aesthetically pleasing picture of her in a floral blue gown

Instagram

Ananya made jaws drop in this bold black outfit which she wore to 'Liger's' trailer launch

Instagram

Ananya looked stunning in this printed white lehenga

Instagram

