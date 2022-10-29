Ananya Panday Birthday: Best looks of 'Liger' star as she turns 24

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 29, 2022
Ananya Panday will turn 24 on October 30. She was born to actor Chunky Panday and entrepreneur Bhavna Panday
Ananya has acted in movies like 'Student of the Year 2', 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', 'Gehraiyaan' and 'Liger'
Ananya often leaves her fans mesmerized with her chic looks
From photoshoot pictures to her exotic vacations, she often treats fans with stunning photos on social media
Ananya Panday enthralled everyone with her minimalistic ivory-coloured lehenga which she paired with silver oxidised jewellery
Ananya often shares glimpses of her photoshoot with her fans
Ananya looked ethereal as she posed for cameras in this red anarkali
"Out of the world," Ananya captioned this beautiful photo as she posed in a silver outfit
Ananya set the temperature soaring as she posed in this full-length beaded and sequined gown
Ananya redefined elegance as she posed in a sequined white saree in daylight
Ananya posted this aesthetically pleasing picture of her in a floral blue gown
Ananya made jaws drop in this bold black outfit which she wore to 'Liger's' trailer launch
Ananya looked stunning in this printed white lehenga
