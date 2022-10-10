Amitabh Bachchan's leading ladies over the years

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 10, 2022
Over the years Amitabh Bachchan has starred over 170 movies. His movies are from different genrations and the same applies on his leading ladies. Here's a list of his 10 leading ladies....
Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha together gave many hit movies. Whether onscreen or offscreen their chemistry is still talked about
The reel to real life couple Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan have shared the screen multiple times for movies like 'Silsila', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' and 'Zanjeer'
Amitabh Bachchan and Parveen Babi with their sizzling presence on screen together have only produced hits or super hits
Big B and Waheeda Rehman's chemistry was undeniable as they were paired for the movie 'Kabhi Kabhie'
Amitabh Bachchan and Smita Patil shared screen for movies like 'Namak Halaal,' 'Ghulami' and 'Sharaabi'
Amitabh and Dimple Kapadia have also shared screen in 1990 for the movie 'Ajooba.' They were seen together in the 2022 release 'Brahmāstra'
Amitabh's peppiest combination on screen was his romantic team-up with his Kabhi Kabhie daughter Neetu Singh, who was his heroine in 'Parvarish', 'Adalat', 'The Great Gambler' and 'Yaarana'
In the iconic movie 'Sooryavansham' Amitabh Bachchan 57 at the time shared screen with a 27 year old Soundarya
Amitabh Bachchan has also shared screen with Manisha Koirala in 'Lal Baadshah.' The actors have a 28 year old age gap
The movie 'Nishabd' caused quite a controversy as Amitabh was 62 at the time starring opposite an 18 year old Jiah Khan
