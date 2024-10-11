Amitabh Bachchan Turns 82: 7 Life Lessons To Take From Big B

By: Rahul M | October 11, 2024
The legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan turns 82 today (October 11). Here are seven key life lessons to take from Big B:
All images from Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram
He faced tough times at the start of his career but always bounced back, emphasising never to give up when things get hard
No matter how successful he is, he believes in learning and exploring new things
Despite his fame, the star has always stayed humble and respectful to everyone around him, reflecting on the beauty of kindness
He is constantly dedicated towards his work and advocates people to hard work that pays off to reach their goals
He chooses acting roles that matter to him. He teaches you to always be true to yourself
Bachchan also helps others through charity. Influence people to use their success to help those in need
Lastly, he adapts to new trends and ideas, focusing on being open to change in life
