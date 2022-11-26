Amber Heard to Elon Musk, Google's most searched celebs of 2022

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 26, 2022
Hollywood's former couple Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, who locked horns in a televised defamation suit are reportedly Google's Most Searched Celebs of 2022, with Amber being on top.
Amber was searched on Google 5.6 million searches every month in the US, while Johnny came second with 5.5 million searches, as reported by CelebTattler.
On the third spot is the late Queen Elizabeth II who was searched 4.3 million times.
With 4.06 million searches, American footballer Tom Brady earned the fourth spot. He has been in the headlines for his divorce with Gisele Bündchen.
Exes Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson bagged fifth and sixth positions with 3.4 million and 3.2 million searches respectively.
Pete Davidson
New Twitter CEO and Amber Heard's ex-boyfriend Elon Musk earned the seventh spot with 3.19 million searches.
