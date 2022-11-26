Films, shows based on 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 26, 2022
It's been 14 years since the ghastly 26/11 terror attacks rocked the city of Mumbai
While the blasts are still fresh in the minds of Mumbaikars and Indians at large, it has documented into a number of movies and series over the years. Here's a look -
The 2022 biopic 'Major' saw Adivi Sesh play the role of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who was martyred in the 26/11 attacks after saving people at the Taj hotel
'The Attacks of 26/11' is a 2013 film by Ram Gopal Varma based on the book 'Kasab: The Face of 26/11'. Nana Patekar played the role of Rakesh Maria, former Police Commissioner of Mumbai, and the film traced the horror that the city was plunged into
The 2018 film 'Hotel Mumbai', starring Dev Patel and Anupam Kher, showed what went on inside the Taj hotel when it was laid to seige by the terrorists
Starring Saif Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif, 'Phantom' was a fictional film by Kabir Khan which showed a disgraced Indian soldier and an American security agent out on a mission to kill 26/11 suspects
'Mumbai Diaries' is a series by Nikkhil Advani which chronicles the story of how the medical fraternity dealt with the 26/11 terror attacks
'Stage of Siege: 26/11', starring Arjun Bijlani, Vivek Dahiya, and others, traces the bravery of the NSG commandos as they took down the terrorists during the 26/11 attacks
