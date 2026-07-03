Amarnath Yatra 2026: Amazing Facts About The Sacred Pilgrimage To Lord Shiva’s Holy Cave That Will Shock You

By: Sunanda Singh | July 03, 2026
The Amarnath Yatra is one of the holiest pilgrimages in Hinduism, which attracts thousands of devotees every year. While many know about the naturally formed ice Shivling, several fascinating facts about this ancient pilgrimage remain relatively unknown.
According to Hindu tradition, Lord Shiva chose the Amarnath Cave to reveal the secret of immortality (Amar Katha) to Goddess Parvati. To ensure complete secrecy, he is believed to have left behind Nandi, the moon, his snakes, Lord Ganesha, and even the five elements before entering the cave.
One of the most remarkable aspects of the shrine is the naturally formed ice Shivling, created by water droplets freezing as they fall from the cave's ceiling. The formation develops every year naturally.
A lesser-known belief is that a pair of pigeons seen near the cave are considered auspicious because it is believed that they overheard Lord Shiva narrating the Amar Katha and became immortal.
The cave remained hidden for centuries before gaining prominence again. Local folklore credits a Muslim shepherd named Buta Malik with rediscovering the shrine after receiving a bag of coal from a saint, which later turned into gold. In gratitude, he returned to the cave and found the sacred ice Shivling.
Even today, members of the Malik family are traditionally associated with the pilgrimage.
Pilgrims can reach the shrine through two routes including the traditional Pahalgam route, which is longer and passes through Chandanwari, Sheshnag and Panchtarni, and the shorter but steeper Baltal route.
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