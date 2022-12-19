Alia Bhatt to Disha Patani, B-Town divas who sizzled in orange bikinis

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 19, 2022
Deepika Padukone broke the internet with her latest song Besharam Rang from Pathaan
However, her orange bikini drew criticism from many as they accused the song of 'hurting Hindu sentiments'
It ma be mentioned that Deepika had donned orange bikini while promoting Gehraiyaan as well. Take a look at other actresses who wore saffron bikinis in the past:
Alia Bhatt rocked this look when she was on a beach vacation
Janhvi Kapoor often shares stunning photos of herself on social media
Ananya Panday looked sunkissed in an orange bikini while on vacation in the Maldives
Bhumi Pednekar set the temperatures soaring with her picture in orange bikini which she paired with an oversized shirt
Katrina Kaif can be seen posing in water with her Baar Baar Dekho co-star Sidharth Malhotra for a film scene. She dazzled in an orange bikini
Anushka Sharma slipped into an orange bikini for a 'sun kissed' picture during her vacation
Disha Patani looked smoking hot in an orange bikini as she posed seductively for the camera
In 2021, Sara Ali Khan wore an orange bikini with a cream knit shrug with tassles
Esha Gupta grabbed eyeballs when she posted a video wearing skimpy orange bikini during Miami vacation
