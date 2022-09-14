Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor get papped outside Dharma office

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 14, 2022

Actors Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji were spotted outside Karan Johar's Dharma office on Wednesday

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Alia looked gorgeous in a loose yellow shirt with denim pants

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ranbir also kept his look casual with a plain white t-shirt and blue denim jeans

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The trio is currently enjoying the success of their recently launched film 'Brahmastra'

Photo by Viral Bhayani

This fantasy action-adventure film is written and directed by Ayan Mukerji

Photo by Viral Bhayani

'Brahmastra' has emerged to be a hit with over Rs 150 crore collection in just five days

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The film marks the first on-screen collaboration of Alia and Ranbir

Photo by Viral Bhayani

