Alia Bhatt Looks Chic In Pantsuit With Printed V-Neck Bralette

By: Shefali Fernandes | June 09, 2024
Alia Bhatt is a fashionista and there is no denying to it! The actress often leaves us in awe with her looks.
Photo Via Alia Bhatt's Instagram
On Sunday, June 9, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and shared several pictures.
Photo Via Alia Bhatt's Instagram
The Student Of The Year actress chose a beige pant-suit set with a jacket from Sabyasachi.
The outfit consisted of a braletter, high-waist trousers and a printed jacket from Sabyasachi's Fine Resort collection.
Alia Bhatt added several golden chains from the house of Sabyasachi
Alia Bhatt captioned the photos, "from not so long ago…"
Recently, Karisma Kapoor shared a happy photo of herself chilling with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor from the Ambani cruise celebrations in Italy.
Photo Via Karisma Kapoor's Instagram
