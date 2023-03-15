Alia Bhatt Birthday Special: Net worth, expensive things actor owns

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 15, 2023
Alia Bhatt is undoubtedly one of the finest actors of the current generation
In a career spanning just a little over 10 years, Alia has amassed a net worth of Rs 517 crore, as per DNA
At the age of 30, the actress owns some of the most expensive things, right from a house in a posh Mumbai locality to a clothing line founded by herself
Before tying the knot with actor Ranbir Kapoor, Alia had her own bachelor pad in the plush Vastu building in Bandra worth a whopping Rs 32 crore
Not just in Mumbai, but Alia also has her own house in London worth around Rs 30 crore
The 'Darlings' actress owns a fleet of luxury cars, the most expensive one being a Range Rover Vogue which is estimated to cost around Rs 1.8 crore
In 2019, Alia got her own customised vanity van, which was designed by none other than Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan. While its price is not known, it is said to be one of the most expensive vanity vans in B-Town
In 2020, Alia launched her maternity and kids clothing brand named Ed-a-Mamma, which is touted to be a Rs 150 crore business
Besides, Alia also has multiple investments in successful companies like Nykaa, Stylecracker, Phool, and others
