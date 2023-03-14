Alia Bhatt Birthday: 7 times the actress surprised us with her roles

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 14, 2023
Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is all set to celebrate her 30th birthday on March 15, 2023
In a career spanning over 10 years, the actress has wowed the audience with some of the most surprising roles, that she pulled off with ease
Alia took everyone by surprise when she played the lead in Imtiaz Ali's Highway which was only her second film. In Highway, she played a young girl who finds freedom only after she gets kidnapped
With Dear Zindagi in 2016, Alia highlighted the issue of mental health and how it is dealt with in the Indian society
In the same year, Alia went completely de-glam as she played a migrant worker in the controversial film 'Udta Punjab' which was based on the drug abuse menace in Punjab
Based on a true story, Alia played the role of an Indian spy in Pakistan in the 2018 film 'Raazi'. The film swept all the major awards that year
In 2019, Alia surprised her fans as she played the possessive girlfriend Safeena to Ranveer Singh in 'Gully Boy'
Alia added the final feather to her cap when she played a matriarch from Mumbai's red light area Kamathipura in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' in 2022
In the same year, Alia marked her OTT debut with 'Darlings' in which she played the wife to an abusive husband (Vijay Varma)
