Akshay Kumar arrives at Selfiee trailer launch in all-pink outfit, see photos

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 22, 2023

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar arrived in style at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Selfiee

Photos by Viral Bhayani

The event took place in Mumbai and was also attended by Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha

Akshay opted for an all-pink outfit for the event

He wore a pink blazer along with matching pants

The actor completed his look with black sunglasses

He was all smiles as he posed for the shutterbugs

On the other hand, Emraan opted for an all-black outfit

They clicked selfies together before unveiling the trailer of their film

With a unique storyline and fascinating onscreen jodi of Akshay and Emraan for the first time, Selfiee is all set to hit theatres on Feb 24

Directed By Raj Mehta, the film also stars Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha

The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Supriya Menon, Karan Johar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Apoorva Mehta and Listin Stephen

Thanks For Reading!

Rekha makes heads turn in white saree at film screening, see photos
Find out More