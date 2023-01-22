Akshay Kumar arrives at Selfiee trailer launch in all-pink outfit, see photos

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 22, 2023
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar arrived in style at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Selfiee
Photos by Viral Bhayani
The event took place in Mumbai and was also attended by Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha
Akshay opted for an all-pink outfit for the event
He wore a pink blazer along with matching pants
The actor completed his look with black sunglasses
He was all smiles as he posed for the shutterbugs
On the other hand, Emraan opted for an all-black outfit
They clicked selfies together before unveiling the trailer of their film
With a unique storyline and fascinating onscreen jodi of Akshay and Emraan for the first time, Selfiee is all set to hit theatres on Feb 24
Directed By Raj Mehta, the film also stars Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha
The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Supriya Menon, Karan Johar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Apoorva Mehta and Listin Stephen
Thanks For Reading!