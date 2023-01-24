Ajay Devgn, Tabu's special moment at Bholaa teaser launch - see pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 24, 2023
The second teaser of Ajay Devgn and Tabu's Bholaa's was released by the makers on Tuesday
Photos by Viral Bhayani
The teaser launch event was attended by the lead actors along with the makers of the film
Tabu, who is playing a police office in the film, wore a stunning blue dress
She was all smiles as she posed for the shutterbugs
On the other hand, Ajay wore blue jeans and black short kurta
He completed his look with a black and white scarf
Tabu and Ajay shared a special moment during the teaser launch event
In the photos doing the rounds, Tabu can be seen kissing Ajay on his cheek
The world is witness to the warm friendship that Ajay and Tabu share
