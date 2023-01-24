Ajay Devgn, Tabu's special moment at Bholaa teaser launch - see pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 24, 2023

The second teaser of Ajay Devgn and Tabu's Bholaa's was released by the makers on Tuesday

Photos by Viral Bhayani

The teaser launch event was attended by the lead actors along with the makers of the film

Tabu, who is playing a police office in the film, wore a stunning blue dress

She was all smiles as she posed for the shutterbugs

On the other hand, Ajay wore blue jeans and black short kurta

He completed his look with a black and white scarf

Tabu and Ajay shared a special moment during the teaser launch event

In the photos doing the rounds, Tabu can be seen kissing Ajay on his cheek

The world is witness to the warm friendship that Ajay and Tabu share

