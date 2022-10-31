Aishwarya Rai Birthday Special: Top 10 dance numbers of the actress

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 31, 2022
Bollywood actress and global icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will celebrate her 49th birthday on November 1
On the special occasion, take a look at the top 10 dance numbers of the actress
Besides her stellar performance, Aishwarya's blue lehenga and dupatta draped over her head become iconic
In Taal's Ramta Jogi, she did a risqué dance teasing a drunken Anil Kapoor
Ishq Kamina brought a new and fresh look of Aishwarya which won the hearts of the masses
In Dhoom 2 song Crazy Kiya Re, Aishwarya was seen in a western look
Aishwarya won hearts with her stunning performance in the rain song Barso Re from the film Guru
Aishwarya’s performance in Dola Re Dola, from the film Devdas, was both energetic and graceful
Aishwarya brought grace and elegance to Kajra Re as she grooved with Big B and Abhishek
The diva dances gracefully in the song Chhan Ke Mohalla from the film Action Replayy
Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje is still played during Navratri and is loved by the audience
Salaam from the 2006 film Umrao Jaan became one of the most iconic songs of the actress
