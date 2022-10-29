Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Birthday: Doting mom moments with daughter Aaradhya

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 29, 2022
Renowned actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all set to celebrate her 49th birthday on November 1
Aishwarya got married to actor Abhishek Bachchan in 2007
After 4 years of marriage, in 2011, the couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan
From red-carpet events to vacations, Aaradhya is always by her mother's side
Aishwarya is often seen posing fashionably with her daughter on Instagram
Aishwarya is one caring and protective mother when it comes to Aaradhya
The mother-daughter duo frequently take trips together
The actress makes sure to take time out of her busy schedule to spend quality moments with her family
Aishwarya is not only an outstanding actress but also an amazing mother
Aishwarya posted this adorable picture of her family on Aaradhya's birthday
Thanks For Reading!