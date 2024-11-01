Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Turns 51: Beauty Secrets Behind Her Ageless Glow

By: Rahul M | November 01, 2024
Bollywood icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is truly ageing gracefully. Today, the actress turned 51 and continues captivating her fans with flawless skin. If you are wondering how, then here are her beauty secrets you must know:
All images from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Instagram
In a Vogue India interview, she revealed her top beauty tips: " Always drink a lot of water, nourish your skin and hair with vitamin-rich food, and keep it simple."
The Miss World 1994 uses desi DIY face packs and remedies to enhance her natural skin. She includes ingredients such as besan, honey, turmeric and more
She also likes to massage her face with natural oil or honey and curd
The 'Devdas' fame also incorporates essential oils into her routine, such as sandalwood, lavender or chamomile oil
Aishwarya often prefers to keep her routine simple and minimal, focusing on her natural skin needs
Lastly, her vitamin-rich diet and healthy, balanced meals have been the priority for a healthy body, including her glowing skin
