Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Here's List Of India's Worst Aviation Disasters

On Thursday, a major aviation tragedy shook India when a London-bound Air India flight crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.
The cause of the crash is not confirmed, and authorities are still assessing the extent of casualties and damage. Let's take a look at some of India's worst aviation disasters in history, which are mentioned in the following slides:
The Charkhi Dadri mid-air collision was one of the most devastating aviation incidents, occurring on November 12, 1996. The crash involved a Saudi Arabian Airlines Boeing 747 and a Kazakhstan Airlines Ilyushin Il-76, with a total of 349 people on board. It took place near Charkhi Dadri in Haryana, India.
On May 22, 2010, Air India Express Flight 812, traveling from Dubai to Mangalore, went down during its landing at Mangalore International Airport. The accident led to the fatalities of 158 individuals.
The Ahmedabad plane crash is considered one of the worst aviation disasters in history. It occurred on October 19, 1988, when Indian Airlines Flight IC-113 crashed during its final approach near Ahmedabad, resulting in the deaths of 130 people. A similar tragic incident took place today in Gujarat's capital city.
On August 7, 2020, the Air India Express Flight IX-1344 crashed at Kozhikode (Calicut) airport. The incident killed 212 people,m leaving many injured.
Air India Flight 403 is another tragedy. It occurred on June 21, 1982, when the aircraft crashed while approaching Bombay (Mumbai) airport, which led to the killing of 17 people.
On January 1, 1978, Air India Flight 855 fell into the Arabian Sea shortly after departing from Mumbai because of instrument malfunction and pilot confusion.
