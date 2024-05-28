Adventure Powerhouse: Benelli TRK 552X Unveiled

By: G R Mukesh | May 28, 2024
Benelli introduced the TRK 552X in China.
It is powered by a 552cc parallel-twin engine with 60 bhp and 55Nm torque, featuring a 270-degree crank.
It features a sharper front, taller windscreen, wider LED headlamp, larger fairings, and a similar tail section.
It Weighs 246 kg and has dual-channel ABS.
The adventure features includes hand guards, wire-spoke wheels, panniers, top boxes, and a five-inch TFT screen with Bluetooth and TPMS.
Uses a steel trellis frame with Marzocchi front forks and a rear mono-shock, designed for road touring.
Expected to be launched in India eventually, replacing the older TRK model globally.
