Advanced Elegance: BMW Unveils Next-Gen 5 Series LWB

By: G R Mukesh | June 17, 2024

BMW has unveiled the next-gen 5 Series LWB, which will be priced in India on July 24

Its exterior features include a revised kidney grille, sharper bumpers, and multi-spoke alloy wheels.

It comes with 18-inch wheels but 19-inch options will also be available.

Other features include multi-zone climate control, Level 2 ADAS, an 18-speaker Bowers and Wilkins sound system, USB-C ports, a wireless phone charger, and ventilated front seats with power function.

The interior, inspired by the BMW iX, has a a large one-piece screen and the center console includes the iDrive dial, volume controls, drive modes, and gear selector.

The taillamps are now full LED units with a cleaner design.

The extended wheelbase provides more rear seat space.

