Adorable pictures of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 02, 2022

Actors Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were reportedly in a relationship

Sid and Shehnaaz first met in the Bigg Boss season 13

Even after Bigg Boss they were spotted together a lot

The two shared screen space in music videos like 'Shona Shona' and 'Bhula Dunga'

Sidharth and Shehnaaz were rumoured to be dating but neither confirmed the same

They were also rumoured to be living together

The audience loved to watch them onscreen.

Unfortunately, Sidharth died due to heart attack in his Mumbai home.

The actor last breathed on September 2, 2021

