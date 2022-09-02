Remembering Sidharth Shukla on his first death anniversary

By: Asian News International | September 02, 2022
It's been a year since Sidharth Shukla's death and his memories are still afresh in the hearts of not just his family but also his fans and friends from the industry.
Sidharth was 40 when he breathed his last on September 2, 2021.
He passed away after suffering cardiac arrest.
Sidharth made his silver screen debut in 2008 with Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na.
He followed this up with shows such as Jaane Pehchaane Se Ye Ajnabbi and Love You Zindagi.
He later appeared in the popular show Balika Vadhu and played the role of District Collector Shivraj Shekhar.
Sidharth then bagged a role in the film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.
He later appeared on Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 in 2015 and won the show.
After this, he participated in Bigg Boss 13 and won the show.
