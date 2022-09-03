Adorable moments of Rishi Kapoor with his family

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 03, 2022
September 4, 2022 marks late actor Rishi Kapoor's 70th birth anniversary
Rishi Kapoor is remembered by people even today for his diligent personality and the various characters that he played on-screen
Rishi Kapoor married actress Neetu Kapoor on January 22, 1980
The duo dated for 3 years before they tied the knot
They completed 40 years as a married couple
Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor have shared the screen in 12 movies including 'Amar Akhbar Anthony', 'Khel Khel Mein', among others
Their kids are actor Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni
He was also a doting grandfather to Samara Sahni, daughter of Riddhima
The Kapoors were often spotted enjoying quality time together
Rishi Kapoor was a devoted son as well
He used to share a lot of pictures on social media with his family
Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30, 2020 after a prolonged battle with Leukaemia
