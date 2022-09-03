Adorable moments of Rishi Kapoor with his family

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 03, 2022

September 4, 2022 marks late actor Rishi Kapoor's 70th birth anniversary

Rishi Kapoor is remembered by people even today for his diligent personality and the various characters that he played on-screen

Rishi Kapoor married actress Neetu Kapoor on January 22, 1980

The duo dated for 3 years before they tied the knot

They completed 40 years as a married couple

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor have shared the screen in 12 movies including 'Amar Akhbar Anthony', 'Khel Khel Mein', among others

Their kids are actor Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

He was also a doting grandfather to Samara Sahni, daughter of Riddhima

The Kapoors were often spotted enjoying quality time together

Rishi Kapoor was a devoted son as well

He used to share a lot of pictures on social media with his family

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30, 2020 after a prolonged battle with Leukaemia

Thanks For Reading!

Rare pictures of late actor Rishi Kapoor
Find out More