Rare pictures of late actor Rishi Kapoor

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 03, 2022

September 4, 2022 marks late actor Rishi Kapoor's 70th birth anniversary

Rishi Kapoor is a very well known Bollywood actor

He has given many blockbuster movies like 'Amar Akbar Anthony', 'Chandni', 'Khel Khel Mein', among others

His debut was as a child artist in his father Raj Kapoor's movie 'Mera Naam Joker'

He married Neetu Kapoor on January 22, 1980

He has two kids with her - Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor

He was the youngest among the Kapoor siblings of his generation

Here's a picture of Rishi Kapoor sharing a hearty laugh with late actress Sridevi

The veteran actor passed away on April 30, 2020, due to Leukaemia

He is remembered for his flamboyant personality off-screen and the various characters he played on-screen even today

