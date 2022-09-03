Rare pictures of late actor Rishi Kapoor

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 03, 2022
September 4, 2022 marks late actor Rishi Kapoor's 70th birth anniversary
Rishi Kapoor is a very well known Bollywood actor
He has given many blockbuster movies like 'Amar Akbar Anthony', 'Chandni', 'Khel Khel Mein', among others
His debut was as a child artist in his father Raj Kapoor's movie 'Mera Naam Joker'
He married Neetu Kapoor on January 22, 1980
He has two kids with her - Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor
He was the youngest among the Kapoor siblings of his generation
Here's a picture of Rishi Kapoor sharing a hearty laugh with late actress Sridevi
The veteran actor passed away on April 30, 2020, due to Leukaemia
He is remembered for his flamboyant personality off-screen and the various characters he played on-screen even today
Thanks For Reading!