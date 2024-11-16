Aditya Roy Kapur Turns 39! Decoding The Actor's Fashion Choices

By: Rahul M | November 16, 2024
Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur turns 39 today (November 16). On the occasion of his birthday, let's take a look at the actor's fashion choices:
All images from Aditya Roy Kapur's Instagram
The actors fashion style can be described as chic and sophisticated, dominated by striking suits and three-piece attire
While black suit attire is a staple in every men's wardrobe, Aditya takes his style to another level by exploring various colours and designs
While he opts for a demure look most of the time, his fashion choices are a blend of comfort and style
From statement designs to structured silhouettes, a suit not only adds charm but also complements his physique
During the festive season, the 'Aashiqui 2' fame plays around with traditional ensembles, adorning some exquisite sherwani, kurta, and bandhgala attire
Lastly, he does wear an array of trendy jackets, stunning shirts, and oversized T-shirts for an everyday look
