Actresses who played the role of Indira Gandhi on screen

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 18, 2022
Born on November 19, 1917, Independent India’s only woman PM Indira Gandhi was one of the most powerful women in the world that history has witnessed. Take a look at some Bollywood actors who played her on screen..
Kangana Ranaut will play former PM Indira Gandhi in her upcoming biopic titled 'Emergency.' The film is all set to release in 2023
Lara Dutta essayed the role of Indira Gandhi in 'Bell Bottom' which was released in 2021
Kishori Sahane reprised the role of Indira Gandhi in Omung Kumar’s film 'PM Narendra Modi' in 2019
Supriya Vinod played Indira Gandhi in Madhur Bhandarkar’s political drama 'Indu Sarkar' in 2017
Actress Avantika Akerkar played Indira Gandhi in Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Thackeray' in 2019
In 2012, Bengali-English actress Sarita Choudhury played Indira Gandhi in Deepa Mehta's 'Midnight's Children'
Suchitra Sen enacted the role of Aarti Devi which resembled the look of Indira Gandhi in 1975's critically acclaimed movie 'Aandhi'
Actress Flora Jacob caught the attention of many cine-goers when she played the role of Indira Gandhi in Raj Kumar Gupta’s 2018 hit film 'Raid'
Fatima Sana Shaikh has also been roped in to play the iconic character of Indira Gandhi in Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Sam Bahadur’
