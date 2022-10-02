Actors who played cops on screen

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 02, 2022
Over the years, Bollywood has given us some of most memorable cop characters. Here's a list of 10 actors who have played police officers on screen...
Saif Ali Khan played the cop 'Vikram' in his latest release 'Vikram Vedha'
Akshay Kumar played a cop in the 2021 action film 'Sooryavanshi'
Ajay Devgn played the iconic Inspector 'Bajirao Singham' in the 2011 released 'Singham'
Ranveer Singh played the role of inspector 'Sangram Bhalerao' aka 'Simmba' in the 2018 released action film 'Simmba'
Salman Khan played 'Chulbul Pandey' in the action comedy film 'Dabangg'
'Talaash: The Answer Lies Within' is a 2012 crime thriller film where Aamir Khan played the cop 'Surjan Singh Shekhawat'
Sidharth Malhotra will play a police officer in the upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force'
Amitabh Bachchan played the protagonist inspector 'Vijay Khanna' in the 1973 action thriller film 'Zanjeer'
Arshad Warsi played a comical cop in the movie 'Golmaal Returns'
Irrfan Khan played the role of a police inspector in the 2008 released 'Slumdog Millionaire'
