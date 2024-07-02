Absolute Speed: Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut Breaks Records; Goes 0-400-0 Kmph In A Single Run

By: Juviraj Anchil | July 02, 2024
The Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut and test driver recently set multiple world records by going 0–400–0 km/h, all in a single run.
The vehicle has a maximum fuel capacity of 72 L and has a total weight of 1390 kg.
The car has a Koenigsegg 9-speed Light Speed Transmission.
The Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut is studded with a twin turbo aluminum 5.0 L V8 engine and has a total engine weight of 189 kg.
This behemoth of an engine can produce a peak performance of 1280 hp at 7800 rpm.
Inside, the car has a custom leather interior with contarst stitching and has a Digital audio system with a Apple Carplay.
The luxury of Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut estimated to be priced at around Rs 25 crore.
Thanks For Reading!