Aamir Khan Wears 'Mostly Laapataa' T-Shirt As He Steps Out To Promote Laapataa Ladies

By: ANI | February 26, 2024
Actor Aamir Khan is busy promoting his upcoming film Laapataa Ladies. On Monday, he was snapped in Mumbai in his signature style, and his T-shirt grabbed the attention
Aamir is seen wearing a black T-shirt with the text 'Mostly Laapataa' written on it. He teamed the T shirt with blue jeans and black shoes
Aamir has headed to Pune to promote his ex-wife Kiran Rao's directorial
The film's story is set in 2001 in rural India about two young brides who get separated during a train journey and what happens when Kishan, a police officer, takes it upon himself to probe the missing case
The film has been produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the scripting by Biplab Goswami
Laapataa Ladies has been selected as the opening film of the second edition of the IFFM Summer Festival
The film will have its Australian premiere on February 29 at the festival ahead of its release on March 1, 2024
