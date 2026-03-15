Aamir Khan Birthday Special: From Lagaan To 3 Idiots, Watch These Iconic Films Of Mr. Perfectionist On OTT

By: Sunanda Singh | March 15, 2026
One of Bollywood’s most celebrated actors, Aamir Khan, is known for his perfectionism, powerful performances, and meaningful cinema. On his 62nd birthday, here’s a look at some of his evergreen films that showcase his remarkable versatility.
3 Idiots is a coming-of-age comedy-drama film which was released in 2009. The actor plays the role of a carefree student who is naturally intelligent and gifted. It is available on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube.
Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India is a sports drama film in which Aamir Khan played Bhuvan, a brave village farmer who leads his community against British rule through a high-stakes cricket match. It is available on YouTube.
Fanaa is another famous film by the actor in which he plays the role of a tour guide who falls in love with a blind woman. It is available to watch on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.
Taare Zameen Par is a must-watch film in which the talented actor plays the role of a teacher, Ram Shankar Nikumbh. It is available on YouTube.
Rang De Basanti is an action drama film in which he played Daljit “DJ” Singh, a carefree youth whose life changes after participating in a film about Indian freedom fighters. It is available on JioHotstar.
PK is a science fiction film in which he plays the role of a humanoid alien. It is available on Netflix and Apple TV+.
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