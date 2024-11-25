A Wagon Of Sigificance: The Kia EV9 GT

By: G R Mukesh | November 25, 2024
The Kia EV9 GT is a seven-seater that weighs 2648 kg and is said to be one of the fastest seven-seaters in the market.
This Kia car has an electronic suspension, which modulates according to the car's driver mode.
The Kia EV9 GT can go 423.2 Kilometres for a single charge.
The is powered by a dual-motor powertrain with a 215 bhp motor. This engine gives the car the top performance of 501 bhp.
The car has the capacity to attain a 10-80 per cent charge in 25 minutes. And it can go from 0-100 Kmph in 4.3 seconds.
The Volvo EX90 and the Hyundai Ioniq 9 are some of the other cars on the market.
The Kia EV9 GT is estimated to be priced at around Rs 84 lakh.
Thanks For Reading!