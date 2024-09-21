A Powerful Mid-Range Smartphone: Infinix Zero 40 5G

By: G R Mukesh | September 21, 2024
Infinix has launched the Zero 40 5G phone in India
The phone boasts a triple rear camera setup, including a 108MP primary sensor, and a 50MP front camera.
It features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 1,300 nits.
The smartphone is priced at Rs 27,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model and Rs 30,000 for the 12GB + 512GB version
This model is the first to incorporate Infinix AI technology.
The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC, with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
It comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W wired and 20W wireless fast charging.
