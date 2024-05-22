A Feature-Packed Marvel: Mahindra XUV700 AX5 Select

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | May 22, 2024
Mahindra has launched the new AX5 Select (AX5 S) variant for the XUV700, priced at Rs 16.89 lakh (ex-showroom).
Major features include a skyroof, push-button Start/Stop, dual 10.25-inch screens, and a 7-seater configuration.
The AX5 S variant offers two engine options: a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine producing 197bhp and a 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine.
Safety features comprise dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat anchorages
Transmission options include a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.
The diesel engine is available in two power outputs: 154bhp or 184bhp.
The AX5 S variant maintains the same engine configurations as the other models in the XUV700 lineup.
