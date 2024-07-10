9 Years Of Bahubali - The Beginning: 10 Lesser Known Facts About Prabhas' Epic Action Film

By: Manisha Karki | July 10, 2024

Bahubali: The Beginning completes 9 years on Wednesday (10th July). The film set the Guinness World Record for having the world's largest poster of more than 50,000 sq ft during the audio release function on July 1, 2015, in Kochi

Do you know? Sridevi was approached to play the queen's mother, Sivagami but then due to budget issues Ramya Krishnan was finalised for the role

The film has been shot in many places. A significant part in Ramoji Film City (RFC), Hyderabad, snow episodes in Bulgaria, and waterfall scenes were filmed at Athirapally in Kerala

Prabhas gave 5 years of his career to this film. He met professional WWE fighters to learn and bought special gym equipment worth Rs 1.50 crore to get into the character's look

The historical war sequence was shot in 120 days under stunt director Peter Hein and production designer Sabu CyrilThe VFX

Do you know? American actor Jason Momoa was initially considered for the role of Bhalladev, which was eventually played by Rana Daggubati, who gained 33 kilos for the character

A female child Akshitha Valslan played the infant warrior prince, Mahendra Bahubali

The epic action film became the first non-English film to be screened at Royal Albert Hall in London

Bahubali - The Beginning was also released internationally in countries like China, Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam and some European countries

Thanks For Reading!

Who Is Anjali Merchant Majithia? Know All About Businesswoman & To-Be Sister-In-Law Of Anant Ambani
Find out More