9 Years Of Bahubali - The Beginning: 10 Lesser Known Facts About Prabhas' Epic Action Film

By: Manisha Karki | July 10, 2024
Bahubali: The Beginning completes 9 years on Wednesday (10th July). The film set the Guinness World Record for having the world's largest poster of more than 50,000 sq ft during the audio release function on July 1, 2015, in Kochi
Do you know? Sridevi was approached to play the queen's mother, Sivagami but then due to budget issues Ramya Krishnan was finalised for the role
The film has been shot in many places. A significant part in Ramoji Film City (RFC), Hyderabad, snow episodes in Bulgaria, and waterfall scenes were filmed at Athirapally in Kerala
Prabhas gave 5 years of his career to this film. He met professional WWE fighters to learn and bought special gym equipment worth Rs 1.50 crore to get into the character's look
The historical war sequence was shot in 120 days under stunt director Peter Hein and production designer Sabu CyrilThe VFX
Do you know? American actor Jason Momoa was initially considered for the role of Bhalladev, which was eventually played by Rana Daggubati, who gained 33 kilos for the character
A female child Akshitha Valslan played the infant warrior prince, Mahendra Bahubali
The epic action film became the first non-English film to be screened at Royal Albert Hall in London
Bahubali - The Beginning was also released internationally in countries like China, Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam and some European countries
Thanks For Reading!