7 Worst Dressed Celebs At Cannes Film Festival 2024

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | May 27, 2024
This year, Festival de Cannes saw some iconic and timeless fashion. However, many celebs disappointed us with their looks. Among them was actress Demi Moore's glittery red beaded gown by Armani Prive.
One of the most hated and worst looks from the Cannes was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's bizarre outfit. The Bollywood actress was brutally trolled for her blue confetti gown.
Natasha Polly's black silk organza gown by Mugler Fall/Winter 2024 didn't serve Cannes fashion. The choice of attire, with no effort in styling, led to a failed red-carpet look.
Men's fashion on the Cannes red carpet this year was limited to suit, as every other male celebrity adorned a formal blazer and pants with no effort in styling. American actor Nicolas Cage was among them in a three-piece suit with a white hat.
While actress Ava Green served several exquisite looks at Cannes this year, her Iris Van Herpen lace ensemble didn't slay.
Jury President and actress Greta Gerwig presented many fashionable looks throughout the film festival. However, her blue and white striped dress didn't leave a mark on the red carpet.
Joe Alwyn played safe with his fashion as he walked the red carpet in a black and white suit.
Thanks For Reading!