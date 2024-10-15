7 Signs That You Have ADHD

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 15, 2024
ADHD stands for Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder. Here are signs that you have it.
People with ADHD often struggle to concentrate on tasks for long periods, especially if they find the task boring or repetitive. They may easily become distracted by their surroundings
Hyperactivity is a key symptom of ADHD. Adults and children with ADHD may find it difficult to sit still, often fidgeting with their hands, tapping their feet, or feeling the need to move around, even in situations where it's inappropriate
Acting without thinking is a common trait of ADHD. This might include interrupting others, blurting out answers, or making impulsive decisions without considering the consequences
People with ADHD often struggle with managing tasks and staying organised. They may lose things frequently, forget deadlines, or have trouble keeping track of important details
People with ADHD often underestimate how long tasks will take and may procrastinate. This leads to poor time management, frequent lateness, and missed deadlines
Individuals with ADHD may experience mood swings, irritability, or feelings of frustration over minor issues. They can have difficulty managing their emotions, leading to outbursts of anger
