Six Famous Celebrities Who Have Been Diagnosed With ADHD

By: Manasi Kamble | May 28, 2024
1. Abhishek Bacchan. At the age of 9, Abhishek Bacchan, a famous bollywood actor, was diagnosed with ADHD.
Filmfare
2. Emma Watson Popular British Actress, Emma Watson was diagnosed with ADHD when she was 9 years old and has taken medicine to help her focus.
3. Adam Levine Adam Noah Levine is an American singer and musician who serves as the lead vocalist, rhythm guitarist, and sole continuous member of the pop rock band Maroon 5. Levine's journey with ADHD began when he was diagnosed as an adult.
4. Michael Jordan Michael Jordan is a retired basketball player widely regarded as the greatest player ever. He was diagnosed with ADHD as a child and said that the disorder made it difficult for him to focus on schoolwork.
5. Howie Mandel "I was diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) as an adult, but I don't remember a time when I didn't have them. Back in the 1960s, when I was growing up, my symptoms didn't have a name, and you didn't go to the doctor to find out."
6. Simone Biles Hackers released The American Artistic Athelete, Simone Biles's medical records in 2016 showing she takes ADHD medication. She acknowledged her diagnosis of ADHD and her taking medication and has since fought to reduce the stigma of ADHD and ADHD medication.