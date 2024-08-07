7 Reasons Why You Have Excessive Belly Fat

By: Rahul M | August 07, 2024
Consuming processed foods can contribute to excessive belly fat due to their high content of empty calories, which causes inflammation
Avoiding good fats can increase belly fat. Incorporate good fats such as avocado, nuts, and salmon into your diet to reduce belly fat
Not engaging in workouts and exercises is also one of the reasons for belly fat, as working out helps you stay fit and promotes weight loss
Lack of sleep leads to excessive food cravings, which contribute to increased belly fat. Not getting enough sleep also causes stress, eventually promoting belly fat
Further, stress also triggers cortisol production, causing excessive fat around the waist
Harmonical problems such as ovarian cysts and hypothyroidism lead to belly fat. It is important to consult a doctor before it is too late
Lastly, one of the factors promoting belly fat is ageing, as metabolism lowers with age, making it difficult to lose weight and fat
