15-Minute Exercises To Reduce Belly Fat At Home

By: Rahul M | July 02, 2024
Mountain Climbers exercise is ideal for weight loss and reducing belly fat. It targets the hamstrings, hips and obliques.
One of the easy exercises for reducing belly fat is Toe Touch. Additionally, it also provides entire body stretch and makes you feel relaxed.
Next on the list is Lunges, which are effective for weight loss and reducing body fat. It burns maximum calories from hamstrings, quads and glutes.
Jumping Jacks provide a full-body workout. It increases the blood circulation in the body and burns a few calories, further reducing fat.
Burpees are an effective exercise for your full-body workout. It promotes weight and fat loss and improves cardiovascular health. Further, it is also ideal for improving coordination, mental toughness and body balance.
Sit-ups help improve core strength and body stability. It also promotes spinal flexibility and helps reduce belly fat. Lastly, before starting any exercises take professional guidance and help.
Last on the list is Lying Leg Raise. It promotes weight loss and reduces belly fat by targeting the area of the lower abdomen and legs. It also strengthens calf muscles, hamstrings and glutes.
