7 Questions You Should Not Ask On Your First Date

By: Rahul M | September 11, 2024
Why are you still single? While you might get curious about their dating life, asking this questions can come off as judgmental and put the other in awkward position
How much do you earn or make? Asking about someone's earning can be intrusive and materialistic on a early meet
What happened in your last relationship? Asking about ex or bringing past relationship can trigger emotions and make conversation uncomfortable on the first date
Where do you see this going? Putting pressure on defining the relationship too soon can make the other person uncomfortable on the first date
Do you plan to marry and have kids? While this is a great topic for conversation, asking this on the first meet might feel too heavy
Why did you choose that career? Though this can be a good question in the right context, asking it in a way that feels critical or judgmental could turn the conversation sour, so put in right words before asking
Lastly, asking about their sexual history on the first date might question your interest not in their personality but in their body count
