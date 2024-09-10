7 Signs That You Are In A One-Sided Relationship

By: Rahul M | September 10, 2024

If you are the one always texting, calling, initiating the conversation and planning dates, then it might be a sign of one-sided love

All images from Canva

If you are always adjusting and sacrificing your needs to stay with that person, it can reflect a one-sided relationship

When you are going through hard times and your partner is emotionally unavailable, it might indicate one-sidedness

When your efforts or affection are not acknowledged or reciprocated, it can make you feel undervalued

If your partner prioritises others over you, it can be a sign that they don't have feelings for you

If they avoid discussing the future or taking steps to strengthen the relationship, it may show a lack of shared commitment

Lastly, if you are frequently making excuses for their lack of effort or defending their actions to others, it could be a sign that you're giving more than receiving in the relationship

Thanks For Reading!

